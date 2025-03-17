5 Tortilla Swaps To Try On Your Next Taco Tuesday
There aren't many exciting things about an ordinary Tuesday, but if you love tacos, then it's a reason to celebrate Taco Tuesday. There are countless ways to build your favorite taco. You can add ingredients like ground beef, cheese, and lettuce, or make it street taco style with chopped onions and fresh cilantro. Maybe you want to slow-cook a chuck roast for some beef birria, then melt plenty of Oaxaca for cheesy quesabirria tacos. There are endless options for fillings, but you might not have realized there are plenty of alternatives to swap in place of the tortillas, too.
Flour and corn tortillas are the most common vessels for taco meats and vegetables, but they aren't the only ones. Depending on the filling and what kind of base you're looking for, you can trade in classic corn or flour tortillas for anything from hearty flatbreads to a low-carb option made only from onions and cheese (yes, you read that right). Let your chosen filling help guide which tortilla swap feels right, and you can easily reinvent the classic Taco Tuesday tradition.
Use fluffy naan or pita for hearty taco toppings
Naan is a type of flatbread from South Asia that is often paired with hearty ingredients like stewed meats. Its fluffy, thick texture makes it perfect for holding onto those messier add-ons, so you likely won't need more than one naan taco per person if you fill it the right way. Load it with anything from saucy, marinated chicken to grilled shrimp or juicy steak, and this flatbread will hold up.
While naan and pita are different, the two share some similarities. Naan is a bit fluffier, so for an even sturdier taco, use pita bread for its crispier exterior. Pita is great for a taco with a lot of sauce because it won't get soggy quickly.
Make breakfast tacos with pancakes or eggs
If you like to start the day with a filling breakfast, try breakfast tacos — but swap the traditional tortillas for another breakfast staple, such as pancakes or eggs. For pancake tacos, cook the pancakes in their typical circular shape. Let them cool enough to hold them, then fill them with all kinds of sweet and savory breakfast toppings.
You can do the same thing with eggs. Scramble eggs and a little milk in a bowl, then pour the mixture into a small pan, so it creates a thin layer on the bottom of the pan as if you were making an omelet. Cook it on both sides until it's just cooked through, then remove the egg, add ingredients to the center, and fold it into a taco.
Build seafood tacos with Nori
If you've ever made sushi, you know nori is an essential ingredient. Nori is a thin sheet of dried seaweed. Since it's a slightly crispier than other tortilla alternatives and can crumble a bit when you bite into it, it's best for smaller tacos that you can eat in one or two bites.
You can build sushi tacos with some spicy tuna-inspired tuna salad, plus a little sushi rice and avocado — it's all the flavor of a sushi roll without the extra effort of rolling. Get creative with any kind of seafood tacos here, and fill the nori with grilled fish or even lobster salad.
Replace tortillas with squishy bao buns
Fluffy bao buns originated in Northern Chinese cooking but have become popular in many types of Asian cuisine. These steamed, squishy buns can be made in a couple of shapes, one of which folds similarly to a taco and can be filled with anything form pork belly to shrimp or crispy vegetables.
Bao buns are fairly small with a smaller opening than tortillas, so expect to need around three buns per person if you're making them for a crowd. While they're traditionally filled with savory Asian-style meats or seafood, their relatively neutral flavor means you can fill these with just about anything.
Try the viral Parmesan onion tortillas for a low-carb option
When in doubt, turn to social media for tortilla inspiration. If you're looking for a low-carb, gluten-free tortilla option, try turning the viral Parmesan onion crisps into tacos. Originally developed by influencer and cookbook author Stella Drivas, the crisps received millions of views between Instagram and TikTok, and while they're meant to be eaten as crackers, slightly undercooking them will turn them into a perfectly pliable tortilla substitute.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, then spread out shredded parmesan and top it with thinly sliced onions. Once it bakes, everything fuses together for the perfect tortilla base. Shape them into tortillas with a pizza cutter, and pair them with your choice of fillings. Whether you opt for this keto-friendly option or another tortilla substitute, your Taco Tuesday will never be the same after you try some of these swaps.