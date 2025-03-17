5 Tortilla Swaps To Try On Your Next Taco Tuesday

There aren't many exciting things about an ordinary Tuesday, but if you love tacos, then it's a reason to celebrate Taco Tuesday. There are countless ways to build your favorite taco. You can add ingredients like ground beef, cheese, and lettuce, or make it street taco style with chopped onions and fresh cilantro. Maybe you want to slow-cook a chuck roast for some beef birria, then melt plenty of Oaxaca for cheesy quesabirria tacos. There are endless options for fillings, but you might not have realized there are plenty of alternatives to swap in place of the tortillas, too.

Flour and corn tortillas are the most common vessels for taco meats and vegetables, but they aren't the only ones. Depending on the filling and what kind of base you're looking for, you can trade in classic corn or flour tortillas for anything from hearty flatbreads to a low-carb option made only from onions and cheese (yes, you read that right). Let your chosen filling help guide which tortilla swap feels right, and you can easily reinvent the classic Taco Tuesday tradition.