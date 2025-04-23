How To Tell If Garlic Has Gone Bad

Bulging bulbs bound in dry, bright white skins, hanging out with your onions in the pantry, it seems like garlic will last forever. But there are a few telltale signs that'll let you know when it's their time to get tossed. Loose, pliant bulbs that have become yellow and soft are ready for a one-way ticket to the composter.

When buying garlic at the grocery store, you'll want to look for firm heads with tight, white skins. If they're already falling apart or feel like the cloves are loose under the papery skin, it's best if you leave it and move on. The best way to store garlic is in a dark place that's dry and cool with good ventilation. Full bulbs (also called heads) that have not been broken will last up to six months before they start to degrade. If the atmosphere is too warm and moist, even full heads will get soft and develop mold that's pretty easy to spot. As it rots, the garlic will also smell off, another good sign that it's time for the bin. Another possibility in warmer environments is sprouted garlic, when green shoots start growing out from the top of the bulb. Still safe to eat, keep in mind sprouted garlic does have a bitter flavor.