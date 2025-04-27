Celery Vinegar Is The Secret To Brighter Sauces, Slaws, And Sweets

Celery vinegar can be fermented in several ways, and every producer has a slightly different method, but all of them start with blended or juiced celery. One method involves adding an existing vinegar mother — the rubbery probiotic disc that forms during fermentation — to the celery and allowing it to ferment. You can do this at home by adding a splash of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar to a celery slurry in a lidded glass jar and letting it ferment at room temperature until it tastes like vinegar.

Another way to make celery vinegar is to take advantage of wild ambient yeast, similar to making a fermented pickle. This is certainly the easiest way to make celery vinegar at home, since it requires no specialized equipment. All you have to do is blend or juice your celery, add some sugar for the wild yeast to feast on — around 60 grams per pint to achieve the standard 5% acidity of most grocery store vinegars — and cover it with a cloth to keep the dirt out and let the ambient yeast in. Then let it sit in a warm spot until it's fermented.

The third and most complex method comes to us from Noma itself, where the chefs begin by inoculating the celery mash with cultured yeast and distilled alcohol to give the yeast something to consume. After an initial fermentation period, the liquid is strained and boiled to kill the yeast, then fed an existing mother from a prior batch of vinegar. This mixture ferments for another 10 to 14 days, connected to an air pump and air stone to diffuse air into the mixture until it's ready to serve.