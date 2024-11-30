How To Transform Leftover Wine Into Red Wine Vinegar

There's nothing like a tall glass of deep red wine to round out a meal with friends and family. But red wine isn't just for sipping, and next time you have a couple of glasses remaining in that shareable bottle of grape and plum-tinted goodness, don't just mindlessly polish it off. Instead, think resourcefully and transform those leftovers into red wine vinegar — it's easier than that first sip of Cabernet on a Friday evening.

Red wine vinegar is as simple as its name suggests. At its most basic, the must-have kitchen staple is made of, you guessed it, red wine and vinegar. All you need to do to make your own is combine leftover red wine with water and raw, living vinegar in a wide-lipped glass jar, cover the mixture with a cheesecloth fastened by a rubber band, and let it ferment in a dark place for up to four weeks. Optionally, if your wine contains high levels of sulfites, consider adding a dash of 3% hydrogen peroxide to oxidize and eliminate them. To achieve the right balance of flavor, ratios are key. For every tablespoon of red wine, use three tablespoons of vinegar. Similarly, use half as much water as you did wine.

It is perfectly safe to perform a taste test to determine if your fermented goods are ready for action. Once it satisfies your tastebuds, strain, bottle, and enjoy. Red wine vinegar is great in marinades, salad dressings, and cocktail shrubs.