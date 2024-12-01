The Difference Between Making Cold And Hot Process Cocktail Shrubs

By way of spirits, liqueurs, sugar, and citrus, cocktails already pack in a dense array of flavors. Nevertheless, there's always space for more complexity in a glass, and a wonderful way to impart extra flavor is with a shrub. Popular in historic times before refrigeration, these beverages offer a shelf-stable mix of fruit, sugar, and oftentimes vinegar. While the latter addition may seem bold, remember vinegar's the ingredient you need to fix overly sweet fruit juice. So crafting a shrub creates an intricate balance of acid and sugar, that's delectable to sip standalone, too.

With so many possible ingredients, the details of cocktail shrub assembly vary. Nevertheless, there are two prominent ways to delineate the creation: hot and cold process. The former is quicker and more syrup-like in its creation, simply necessitating a simmer in syrup, with the inclusion of vinegar at the end. Meanwhile, the cold process is akin to an infusion; fruit seeps in sugar, and then mingles with acid over days. The result is better-melded, but requires more investment and risk. So keep both methods on hand, and you'll have numerous routes for flavor enhancement.