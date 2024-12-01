The Difference Between Making Cold And Hot Process Cocktail Shrubs
By way of spirits, liqueurs, sugar, and citrus, cocktails already pack in a dense array of flavors. Nevertheless, there's always space for more complexity in a glass, and a wonderful way to impart extra flavor is with a shrub. Popular in historic times before refrigeration, these beverages offer a shelf-stable mix of fruit, sugar, and oftentimes vinegar. While the latter addition may seem bold, remember vinegar's the ingredient you need to fix overly sweet fruit juice. So crafting a shrub creates an intricate balance of acid and sugar, that's delectable to sip standalone, too.
With so many possible ingredients, the details of cocktail shrub assembly vary. Nevertheless, there are two prominent ways to delineate the creation: hot and cold process. The former is quicker and more syrup-like in its creation, simply necessitating a simmer in syrup, with the inclusion of vinegar at the end. Meanwhile, the cold process is akin to an infusion; fruit seeps in sugar, and then mingles with acid over days. The result is better-melded, but requires more investment and risk. So keep both methods on hand, and you'll have numerous routes for flavor enhancement.
Hot process cocktail shrubs enable quick assembly
For cocktail enthusiasts, crafting a hot process shrub will be familiar territory. This common drink component comes together similarly to making a simple syrup. In fact, some hot shrubs start directly from such a sweet foundation, integrating combinations of fruit and vinegar into assembled syrup. Others build vinegar and sugar together, crafting a tangier syrup analogue. Since the resultant shrub needs to be liquid — not syrupy — in nature, it's typically diluted with water. From such a consistency, the solid additions can be sieved out.
The combination of rapid heating and spontaneous mixing enables a quicker assembly: the central benefit of this process. Plus, some ingredients taste better after the stovetop — especially those that contain oils released by heat. Spices like cinnamon or cloves, herbs like rosemary, and more durable fruits and vegetables like apples, rhubarb, and pears will do well with this technique. However, you'll want to be cautious employing more delicate fruits, as their flavor palate will change with heat. And generally, hot process shrubs offer less nuance, with the vinegar, fruits, and aromatics not given time to meld.
Slow infusion crafts complex cold process cocktail shrubs
The cold shrub-making process is generally preferred by bartenders. Although it requires more time and technique, the result comes out brighter, and more intensified. The initial flavors of the fruit are better transmitted, undercut with a pleasant tang. It's an easier flavor to integrate into drinks, aligning with the complexity of other cocktail components.
As with the hot process, the details of assembly slightly deviate. Most start by resting fruit in sugar for two days, thereby softening and releasing liquid. Next, the mixture is strained, combined with vinegar, and rested for several days. Alternatively, some combine all the ingredients initially, allowing them to mingle. Regardless, it's the resting duration that's essential to the process. Over this time, acids liquefy sugar crystals, turning the shrub into a more meshed whole. And since there's no cooking involved, the initial bright flavors of ingredients like berries, pineapple, and stone fruit are preserved in the process. So whether you're keen on adding another layer to a New York sour, or devising a new drink altogether, turn to shrubs for a tangy twist; they'll add a surprisingly vibrant layer of flavor.