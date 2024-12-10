The Worst Pan To Cook Steak In Is A Popular Choice

The magnitude of heat required for a pan-sear is intense: It seems remarkable your home kitchen's appliances can even achieve such temperatures. But you have to use them to get your skillet to a smoking-hot state, reaching 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit on the surface. The best way to check the temperature is to use a laser thermometer like the Etekcity laser thermometer (available on Amazon) to check the surface temperature of the pan. Some people also say there should be light smoke emanating from the pan, a sign that the exterior crust is ready to sizzle.

Such intensive heating is designed to evaporate any moisture, allowing those mouthwatering Maillard reactions to quickly kick off. You dry and salt the steak beforehand for the same reason — letting moisture accumulate is one of the mistakes ruining your pan-seared steaks.

When using a nonstick pan, you should avoid temperatures of 500 degrees Fahrenheit or more, only a hundred degrees above some oil smoke points. That's perilously close to the temperature required to sear steak. Especially when there's no food in a pan to absorb heat, temperature climbs occur really quickly, and it's all too easy to overheat into the dangerous zone. So to avoid any issues, grab a cast iron — or even a stainless steel — and sear away stress-free.