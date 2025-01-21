How To Easily Turn A Stainless Steel Skillet Into Nonstick Pan

Selecting the best stovetop frying pan or skillet can feel tricky. Sometimes, you want the steak searing capabilities of a cast iron, but worry about particular acidic food interactions. Or perhaps you're after the minimal adhesion of a non-stick, but are gearing up for high heat cooking, thereby risking the release of toxins. While each pan type does come with its own pros and cons, rest assured there is some malleability, too.

For example, take note that you can turn a stainless steel skillet into a nonstick pan. All that's required is getting the steel pan extra hot before using it — you'll want to check the surface with water. Hit the pan with a few flecks of the liquid, and look for droplets that float around, rather than immediately evaporating. Once you've attained such a behavior, it's a sign that the pan behaves like a non-stick, and you can cook foods stress-free. Perhaps such a technique sounds too easy to be true, but it is backed by several scientific processes.