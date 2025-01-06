How Ina Garten Uses A Citrus Fruit To Make A Cosmo Perfect For The Holidays

As a champion of blending lemon and lime juice when making margaritas, Ina Garten is no stranger to giving a classic cocktail an unexpected twist of citrus. In the case of her favorite margarita recipe, the lemon adds a tasty complexity. But the Barefoot Contessa has also served up a unique take on the cosmopolitan: complementing the tangy lime juice with the natural sweetness of blood oranges.

Traditionally, cosmopolitans — the pale pink drink made famous by "Sex and the City" — consist of two parts vodka and one part each of Cointreau (not triple-sec, save that for your margaritas), lime juice, and cranberry juice cocktail. Thank the cranberry juice for giving the cosmo its signature pink hue.

In Ina Garten's distinctive recipe, blood orange juice replaces both the cranberry juice and a portion of the lime juice, resulting in a festive-looking, vibrant red drink.