The 10 Cocktails That Defined The 2000s

Before the cocktail renaissance taught us about amaro, clarified ice, and milk punches dating back to the 1700s, there was a glorious, unhinged chapter in drinking history: the 2000s. This was an era when subtlety was non-existent, balance was boring, and cocktails were loud — in flavor, color, and attitude. We're talking electric blue martinis, glow-in-the-dark shooters, and anything that looked like a chemical spill in a coupe.

Let's set the scene. It's the mid-2000s, Paris Hilton is feuding with LiLo, everyone just joined Facebook, and peeps are drinking Peach Bellinis out of fishbowls at Moxies. You see, this was the first true generation of camera phones and early social media. People weren't drinking for taste, they were drinking for the photo (likely taken on a Motorola Razr). The drinks they were ordering had to match the moment: a glittery halter top, low-rise Apple Bottom jeans, boots with the furrrrr, and something radioactive in a martini glass.

From the nuclear green Appletini to the chaos of a Flaming Dr. Pepper shot, this was the era of liquid candy, zero shame, and "No Ragrets" energy. And honestly? We kinda miss it. Now, with Y2K nostalgia in full swing, modern bartenders are remixing these sugary icons with better booze and actual technique. Here's a rundown of the cocktails that defined a generation of Juicy tracksuit-wearing Millennials.