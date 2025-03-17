The Aldi's Cosmopolitan Cocktail That's Shaking Up Happy Hour On A Budget

We love shopping at Aldi for surprising finds from its many private labels and exclusive brands. And among the gems to discover on Aldi shelves is a brand of ready-to-drink cocktails that are life changing for anyone who loves a great beverage without putting in much effort. They come from a company called Zarita, and these cocktails are hard to find anywhere except your local Aldi grocer. At Aldi, you can find the bottles lined up on the shelves, including the bright pink Zarita Ready-To-Drink Cosmopolitan, a strikingly delicious and budget-friendly answer to happy hour.

Zarita's premixed cosmo isn't always available at every Aldi and isn't widely advertised. The cosmopolitan variety also comes in a smaller bottle and is a little more expensive than Zarita's popular margarita version, with a price tag of about $11 (other Zarita's ready-to-drink cocktails are priced from around $7). Zarita's cosmopolitan comes in a thick glass bottle and packs a punch alongside the sassy and citrusy combo of vodka, cranberry, triple sec, and lime juice. It's an easy-drinking, sweet cocktail that is great straight out of the bottle and doesn't skimp on the vodka.