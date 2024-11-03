What Type Of Alcohol Is Jägermeister?

Jägermeister's syrupy texture and intense fusion of flavors make it a really divisive beverage. For most people, you either love it or you hate it. But what exactly is in it in the first place? Well, at its most basic, Jägermeister is an herbal liqueur in the same realm as other liqueurs like Aperol and Campari. Also a well-known digestif and Kräuterlikör, its name roughly translates to "master hunter" in German (it's produced in Wolfenbüttel, Germany).

Kräuterlikör, also known as a half-bitter, is a term associated with a few herb-based European liqueurs, mostly German, including Jägermeister, Underberg, Hungarian Unicum, and more. True to the name, these herbaceous libations are bitter-sweet. While each herbal liqueur is different, most come from neutral grain alcohol or vodka because those base spirits are a perfect canvas to infuse with other flavors.

This particular 70-proof spirit comes from 56 different herbs, fruits, and roots that are ground and steeped together with water and alcohol, then filtered and left to mature for a year in oak barrels. After a year is up, the drink is filtered for purity and sweetened with additions like sugar and caramel, then bottled and shipped around the world for imbibers to enjoy. While the actual recipe for Jägermeister is a closely guarded secret, we do know that some prominent additions include licorice, citrus peel, ginger, and anise — and the recipe is 100% vegan.