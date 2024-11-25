The Umami-Packed Japanese Powder That Elevates Every Dish
There are certain sauces and seasonings that, once you discover them, seem to go with everything. Consider spicy sriracha, Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning (which can be recreated at home), or smoky gochujang. Often, it's an additive that promises a hint of smoke, heat, and sweetness. But there's also a traditional Japanese seasoning that imparts an earthy, umami note to anything from soups to sandwiches: instant dashi powder.
In Japan, dashi – a collection of fish-flavored or seaweed-based stocks — is considered a core element of their cuisine. It obviously shows up in soups, but it's also the ingredient that differentiates tamagoyaki eggs from Western-style omelets, and it's intrinsic to shabu shabu hot pot dinners. While many people make their own dashi broth from scratch, it's equally common to buy the concentrated powdered form.
Technically, dashi refers to the fresh, from-scratch, liquid stock base. Dashi no moto is a term used for pre-made instant dashi powder (no moto means "from" or "of base"). Much like bullion cubes, you stir the powder into hot water to make an instant broth. Hondashi is a specific, branded version of instant dashi powder, from a company named Ajinomoto. In addition to the fish-seaweed umami profile, Hondashi also offers up elements of smokiness and sweetness, ideal for enhancing a variety of dishes.
Incorporating Hondashi into everyday dishes
If you check out the ingredients for Hondashi bonito soup stock, you'll see it includes (among other things) monosodium glutamate (MSG), disodium inosinate (imparting a meaty, umami flavor), and a variety of bonito or dried fish powders. Essentially, you're looking at a seaweed and fish-flavored salt. Other dashi no moto brands may contain slightly different ingredients, but the idea is similar. These powders work wherever you normally add salt, but bring deeper flavors to the game.
You may know that cooking rice in dashi stock makes for a tastier dish, but there are just as many ways you can use instant dashi powder to enhance your cooking. You can even add a little dashi powder to chicken or vegetable stock itself for the umami kick. Any savory baked good that needs a pinch of salt will get a hint of complexity when you use instant dashi instead. Or, consider sprinkling it into a batter used for fried fish or pork chops.
The opportunities for using this umami-salt seasoning are wide ranging. At New York City's Bar Goto, you'll find a cocktail dubbed Koji-San. The margarita riff features mezcal and shochu (a Japanese spirit), rimmed with instant dashi powder and sea salt. Finally, try dusting Hondashi over roasted vegetables before cooking, mix it into olive oil, or add it to pasta soups like pasta e fagioli or tortellini en brodo for a savory twist.