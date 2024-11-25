The Umami-Packed Japanese Powder That Elevates Every Dish

There are certain sauces and seasonings that, once you discover them, seem to go with everything. Consider spicy sriracha, Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning (which can be recreated at home), or smoky gochujang. Often, it's an additive that promises a hint of smoke, heat, and sweetness. But there's also a traditional Japanese seasoning that imparts an earthy, umami note to anything from soups to sandwiches: instant dashi powder.

In Japan, dashi – a collection of fish-flavored or seaweed-based stocks — is considered a core element of their cuisine. It obviously shows up in soups, but it's also the ingredient that differentiates tamagoyaki eggs from Western-style omelets, and it's intrinsic to shabu shabu hot pot dinners. While many people make their own dashi broth from scratch, it's equally common to buy the concentrated powdered form.

Technically, dashi refers to the fresh, from-scratch, liquid stock base. Dashi no moto is a term used for pre-made instant dashi powder (no moto means "from" or "of base"). Much like bullion cubes, you stir the powder into hot water to make an instant broth. Hondashi is a specific, branded version of instant dashi powder, from a company named Ajinomoto. In addition to the fish-seaweed umami profile, Hondashi also offers up elements of smokiness and sweetness, ideal for enhancing a variety of dishes.