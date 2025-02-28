Why Is Sticky Rice Green? The Secret Behind Its Vibrant Hue

Have you ever perused the shelves of an Asian grocer to find sticky rice treats with a striking green color? You may have also noticed some Thai restaurants serving the iconic mango and sticky rice dish, with lush green rice that offers a vibrant contrast to the yellowish-orange mango. The secret ingredient for this visual masterpiece is a leaf renowned for its uses in predominantly Southeast Asian cuisine: the pandan leaf.

While natural pandan leaves produce a lighter green tint, restaurants may enhance the color using food dye to achieve the bright, emerald shade that pandan has become increasingly popular for. For home cooks attempting to recreate an eye-catching, Instagram-worthy mango sticky rice dessert, use pure pandan extract for an authentic but subtle green, or add a drop or two of gel or liquid food coloring to enhance the green notes. Another natural coloring agent is matcha, which can also render an earthy green color to the rice. However, it may affect the flavor of the rice — matcha has a distinct taste that would put a creative spin on the rice that you may either enjoy or dislike. But, it could be an innovative approach to savory rice preparations.