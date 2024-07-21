Turn All-Purpose Flour Into Self-Rising Flour With 2 Staple Ingredients

If you're a regular at making cakes, scones, and biscuits, you know that self-rising flour is a common ingredient in the world of baking. However, you don't actually need to fill up precious pantry space by stocking up on it. That's because it's really easy to make it at home using other ingredients you probably already have: all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt.

For the unfamiliar, self-rising flour is basically regular flour that comes pre-combined with a leavening agent and salt. That's why recipes that call for it don't have a those extras on the ingredient list. The exact leavening agent found in self-rising flour is baking powder, and its function is to make the dough or batter expand by releasing gas upon coming in contact with water or heat. On the other hand, salt works to enhance the flavor of the flour and the other ingredients in your baked goods.

To DIY it at home, start by putting 1 cup of regular flour, 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon of salt in a bowl. Whisk thoroughly to create a homogenous mixture. If you don't have baking powder on hand, you can start by making it by using baking soda and an acid in a ratio of 1 part baking soda to 2 parts of acid (usually cream of tartar). You can also add 1 part of cornstarch to serve as a stabilizer.

