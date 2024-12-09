Your Cakes Deserve A Boozy Frosting Upgrade

Booze is no stranger to the dessert table. Flambéed Bananas Foster, Guinness-infused stout cakes, and whiskey-caramel sauces are all popular desserts that make liberal use of liquor. But have you ever considered that a few childhood-inspired confections could use a more adult upgrade? It's time to treat your most nostalgic cakes to a flavorful update with booze-infused frosting.

As you're whipping up a classic buttercream frosting (or pulling a tub of frosting out from the pantry), consider mixing in a few tablespoons or up to a quarter cup of your favorite spirit. Like vanilla extract, this shot of liquor will add sophisticated depth to your cake. You can use the alcohol to either complement your base flavor or bring in a unique twist. For instance, if you love the taste of a classic lemon cake, double down on its zesty citrus flavor with a limoncello-spiked frosting. Alternatively, you can complicate the cake's citrusy sweetness with the flavor of tart cranberries, incorporating cranberry-infused vodka into your buttercream. The result is a Cosmopolitan-inspired cake that's guaranteed to please a crowd.