The 3 Types Of Korean Soy Sauce

When people think of soy sauce, they usually think of Chinese or Japanese cuisine. However, what most people don't know is that Korea also has its own soy sauce. In fact, it has multiple types of soy sauce, each with their own unique differences.

In Korea, soy sauce is known as ganjang. It comes in three major varieties: joseon ganjang, yangjo ganjang, and jin ganjang. Joseon ganjang is a simple, general purpose soy sauce; yangjo ganjang is sweeter and has wheat in it; and jin ganjang is specifically made using hydrolyzed soy proteins.

Korean soy sauce is undoubtedly unique, but it can also be used in a variety of other dishes besides Korean food. It can add umami flavor to scrambled eggs or be used to make sticky soy steak bites. Adding soy sauce to your pickled cucumbers can also bring them to a whole new level. Each of the three ganjang varieties will bring its own unique trait to the dish it is used with.