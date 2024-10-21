No, Eel Sauce Doesn't Contain Actual Eel

Unlike fish sauce, which is made with oil-rich fish, eel sauce isn't standardly made from its namesake. Historically, it was made from a broth created from boiling eel bones, which is where its alternate name nitsume, meaning "boiling down," comes from. However, modern eel sauce is commonly made using dark soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and sake, giving it a huge punch of umami flavor with a slight sweetness and making it fish-free.

In Japan, you can typically find it on eel that is cooked kabayaki-style, meaning it is butterflied, skewered, and marinated before being served over rice as unadon, which means "eel rice bowl." For this reason, eel sauce is sometimes called kabayaki sauce. It is also known as unagi no tare, with unagi referring to eel and tare to sauce.

While the name of this sauce may initially put off some people who are unfamiliar with the culture surrounding eel consumption in Japan, eel sauce can be served with a wide variety of foods. For instance, it pairs exceptionally well with other fish, particularly mild varieties like halibut and cod that benefit from an extra punch of flavor, as well as meat and veggies.