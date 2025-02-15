Is The Veggie Burger From Culver's Vegan?
In September 2020, fast food chain Culver's introduced a long-awaited vegetarian option to its menu: the Harvest Veggie Burger. Meat-free customers rejoiced, as wading through the menu full of ButterBurgers (which happen to be chef Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger) and chicken sandwiches provided very few vegetarian lunch options at this particular restaurant. Because of its odd composition, many consumers note that the burger is a bit too mushy for their liking, but love the taste. Besides the Garden Fresco Salad and various vegetable-based sides, Culver's had not provided substantial options for vegetarians prior to the launch of its veggie burger (which caused Wisconsinite vegetarians to make far more stops at Taco Bell for a meatless lunch).
Unfortunately, vegan Culver's fanatics are still going to be waiting for their burger, because the Harvest Veggie Burger is not vegan. While it may appear to be vegan upon first glance, stuffed with chickpeas, mushrooms, and peppers, the patty itself contains eggs and cheese culture.
Is there a chance for vegan burgers at Culver's?
The possibility of a future vegan burger at Culver's is low. Culver's menu development director Quinn Adkins told The Capital Times that the Harvest Burger incorporating cheese was "a deliberate nod to [the chain's] close association with the dairy state, and [its] affinity with dairy farmers." The very first Culver's restaurant was opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, which hails nicknames such as "the Dairy State" and "The America's Dairyland." The chain's website even features "A Day on a Dairy Farm," featuring photos and anecdotes from a family's dairy farm in Wisconsin to showcase the milk used in their popular custard. Adkins also stated that the brand did not want to piggyback off of existing vegetarian options at other fast food restaurants (like the other fast food chains with the best vegan options).
While the actions that Culver's had taken to achieve its vegetarian burger make sense for a dairy-heavy chain, there may actually be no animal-free products for vegan diners. Besides salads without meat or cheese, there is a possibility that fried foods (like the staple crinkle cut fries or onion rings) are dipped in the same vats as non-vegan items. It is safe to say that vegan diners should avoid the chain if they're craving more than a small salad or cup of soda.