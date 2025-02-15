Is The Veggie Burger From Culver's Vegan?

In September 2020, fast food chain Culver's introduced a long-awaited vegetarian option to its menu: the Harvest Veggie Burger. Meat-free customers rejoiced, as wading through the menu full of ButterBurgers (which happen to be chef Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger) and chicken sandwiches provided very few vegetarian lunch options at this particular restaurant. Because of its odd composition, many consumers note that the burger is a bit too mushy for their liking, but love the taste. Besides the Garden Fresco Salad and various vegetable-based sides, Culver's had not provided substantial options for vegetarians prior to the launch of its veggie burger (which caused Wisconsinite vegetarians to make far more stops at Taco Bell for a meatless lunch).

Unfortunately, vegan Culver's fanatics are still going to be waiting for their burger, because the Harvest Veggie Burger is not vegan. While it may appear to be vegan upon first glance, stuffed with chickpeas, mushrooms, and peppers, the patty itself contains eggs and cheese culture.