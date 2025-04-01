Try This Easy Hack For An Even Tastier McDonald's Apple Pie

There's nothing better than a sweet treat at the end of a meal. Imagine finishing your dinner of a cheeseburger and fries and then reaching for a creamy bowl of ice cream or a hearty slice of chocolate cake. Most fast food restaurants have dessert options on their menus to satisfy the craving. The popular chain McDonald's offers several sugary options, ranging from delicious apple pies to strawberry milkshakes. However, if you want to try something new, you can combine two items on the dessert menu to make an unforgettable sweet treat.

McDonald's Baked Apple Pie has an irresistible buttery taste and a deep Southern origin story. The pie is made of American-grown apples flavored with cinnamon and a lattice crust. It is topped with a sprinkle of sugar for an extra crunch. While already a worthwhile dessert on its own, the apple pie can be taken to the next level when made a la mode. What does a la mode mean? It is simply a fancy way to describe serving a dish with a scoop of ice cream on top. The phrase is commonly associated with pies, cakes, and brownies.

To make the tasty McDonald's menu hack, turn to the chain's signature vanilla soft-serve ice cream. The ice cream is served at the restaurant in a cone and as the base of the line-up of sundaes and milkshakes. All you have to do is combine the apple pie and vanilla soft serve, and voila! You have a brand-new dessert.