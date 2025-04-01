Try This Easy Hack For An Even Tastier McDonald's Apple Pie
There's nothing better than a sweet treat at the end of a meal. Imagine finishing your dinner of a cheeseburger and fries and then reaching for a creamy bowl of ice cream or a hearty slice of chocolate cake. Most fast food restaurants have dessert options on their menus to satisfy the craving. The popular chain McDonald's offers several sugary options, ranging from delicious apple pies to strawberry milkshakes. However, if you want to try something new, you can combine two items on the dessert menu to make an unforgettable sweet treat.
McDonald's Baked Apple Pie has an irresistible buttery taste and a deep Southern origin story. The pie is made of American-grown apples flavored with cinnamon and a lattice crust. It is topped with a sprinkle of sugar for an extra crunch. While already a worthwhile dessert on its own, the apple pie can be taken to the next level when made a la mode. What does a la mode mean? It is simply a fancy way to describe serving a dish with a scoop of ice cream on top. The phrase is commonly associated with pies, cakes, and brownies.
To make the tasty McDonald's menu hack, turn to the chain's signature vanilla soft-serve ice cream. The ice cream is served at the restaurant in a cone and as the base of the line-up of sundaes and milkshakes. All you have to do is combine the apple pie and vanilla soft serve, and voila! You have a brand-new dessert.
How to make the apple pie a la mode
Unfortunately, you can't just walk up to the counter at McDonald's and order an apple pie a la mode, as it is not on the menu. Instead, it is one of the chain's many secret menu hacks. To order an apple pie a la mode, all you have to do is place an order for the baked apple pie and the vanilla soft serve. However, the ice cream does not come alone in a cup. The closest options are the vanilla ice cream cone or an ice cream sundae. As the cone would make it difficult to combine the two ingredients, order a plain vanilla sundae instead.
Once you have the two menu items, plop the apple pie into the vanilla sundae cup and mix with a spoon for an easy-to-eat treat. If you have time and space, you can serve the dish in a more traditional way by putting the apple pie on a plate and piling the soft serve on top. Either way, you will be able to enjoy the melding of the two flavors and textures. The pie adds a gooey, spiced filling and sweet crunch while the ice cream brings a layer of creaminess.
To modify the menu hack, consider adding the apple pie to a hot caramel sundae. Caramel and apples are already known to taste good together as shown by the popularity of caramel-coated apples in the fall and caramel dip for apple slices.