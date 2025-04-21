Why You Should Probably Avoid Buying Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip

It's no secret that we love Trader Joe's. We've touched on this quirky grocery store's plethora of unique products countless times, spotlighting items such as the brand's own take on Takis, as well as their many eccentric flavors of refrigerated dips. However, as much as we love the latter, there are a few types of Trader Joe's signature dips that we think you can pass on your next trip. One of these products is, unfortunately, the Sweet Cannoli Dip.

Our main issue with Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip is that it would be much easier and cheaper to recreate at home. The dip's main ingredients are cream cheese, cane sugar, ricotta cheese, and sour cream. While it may be quick and convenient to purchase the dip from Trader Joe's, buying the ingredients and making your own take on a cannoli filling could get you more bang for your buck (and may even be more delicious, if you prioritize the flavors that you like). Similarly to Auntie Anne's Sweet Glaze Dip, the simplicity of the ingredients make these dips very easy to recreate.