Why You Should Probably Avoid Buying Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip
It's no secret that we love Trader Joe's. We've touched on this quirky grocery store's plethora of unique products countless times, spotlighting items such as the brand's own take on Takis, as well as their many eccentric flavors of refrigerated dips. However, as much as we love the latter, there are a few types of Trader Joe's signature dips that we think you can pass on your next trip. One of these products is, unfortunately, the Sweet Cannoli Dip.
Our main issue with Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip is that it would be much easier and cheaper to recreate at home. The dip's main ingredients are cream cheese, cane sugar, ricotta cheese, and sour cream. While it may be quick and convenient to purchase the dip from Trader Joe's, buying the ingredients and making your own take on a cannoli filling could get you more bang for your buck (and may even be more delicious, if you prioritize the flavors that you like). Similarly to Auntie Anne's Sweet Glaze Dip, the simplicity of the ingredients make these dips very easy to recreate.
The importance of ricotta cheese in your cannoli filling
Another big issue that we have with Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip is its misuse of each ingredient. Ricotta cheese is the most important part of a cannoli filling as it provides its signature, authentic flavor. However, Trader Joe's take on the filling is much tarter than the average cannoli, with the iconic ricotta taste being drowned out by the heavy use of cream cheese and sour cream. The cheese's usual tang is unfortunately hidden under the other ingredients, making this dip less "cannoli" and more ... well, "cheese."
But regardless of whether you opt for your own cannoli dip or reach for the Trader Joe's rendition on your next big shop, you can enjoy this topping on more than just a vanilla wafer. Try it as cupcake or cookie frosting for a deliciously unique taste, or even on top of a sweet piece of fruit or piped atop a cake.