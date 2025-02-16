5 Trader Joe's Dips You Can Use For More Than Just Your Chips

Trader Joe's is a haven for freezer-aisle favorites, meal prep mainstays, and seriously addicting snacks. With so many ready-to-eat or almost-ready-to-eat options in stock, it's no wonder that when game day, girl's night, or a backyard barbecue is on the horizon, people head to Trader Joe's to snag a selection of chips, dips, spreads, and cheeses.

But the beauty of many a Trader Joe's pre-packaged product lies in how it can come together with its fellow items to create a dish that's even more delicious than the sum of its parts. Squiggly Noodles pair perfectly with their crunchy chili onion condiment. TJ's frozen fried rice is an easy weekday dinner that also happens to be a match made in heaven with the chain's pork gyoza. Even the brand's desserts, like their mini sheet cakes, can be elevated by the addition of other easy-to-grab products like chopped nuts, fresh fruit, or dulce de leche.

But there's one area of the famous chain that has gone overlooked when planning a multi-product meal: Trader Joe's dips and spreads. From Eggplant Garlic Spread to White Queso Dip, many of the brand's best condiments can do so much more than dress a chip or cracker. Read on to learn our 5 favorite foundational dips you can use to build exciting, flavorful meals in no time at all.