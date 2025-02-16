5 Trader Joe's Dips You Can Use For More Than Just Your Chips
Trader Joe's is a haven for freezer-aisle favorites, meal prep mainstays, and seriously addicting snacks. With so many ready-to-eat or almost-ready-to-eat options in stock, it's no wonder that when game day, girl's night, or a backyard barbecue is on the horizon, people head to Trader Joe's to snag a selection of chips, dips, spreads, and cheeses.
But the beauty of many a Trader Joe's pre-packaged product lies in how it can come together with its fellow items to create a dish that's even more delicious than the sum of its parts. Squiggly Noodles pair perfectly with their crunchy chili onion condiment. TJ's frozen fried rice is an easy weekday dinner that also happens to be a match made in heaven with the chain's pork gyoza. Even the brand's desserts, like their mini sheet cakes, can be elevated by the addition of other easy-to-grab products like chopped nuts, fresh fruit, or dulce de leche.
But there's one area of the famous chain that has gone overlooked when planning a multi-product meal: Trader Joe's dips and spreads. From Eggplant Garlic Spread to White Queso Dip, many of the brand's best condiments can do so much more than dress a chip or cracker. Read on to learn our 5 favorite foundational dips you can use to build exciting, flavorful meals in no time at all.
Caesar Salad Dip
Trader Joe's has discovered that some flavor combinations taste good on everything: Tajín and lime, cacio e pepe, everything bagel seasoning, and, now, the creamy, garlicky, tangy sensation that is Caesar salad dressing. This dip not only includes the classic dressing staples like sour cream, mayonnaise, parmesan, and a hint of anchovy paste, it also incorporates small shreds of romaine lettuce for a little texture.
While this dip is certainly perfect for veggie platters, potato chips, and pizza rolls alike, it works just as well as a dressing for heartier salads, as a sandwich spread, and as a flavorful boost in pasta salad. Our top tip? Consider incorporating this dip whenever your meal plan next includes roasted, baked, or fried chicken. It adds the perfect amount of moisture alongside its salty, pungent kick to turn your chicken sandwich or salad into a forever favorite.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread
Yes, you read that right — the crumbly combination of aged cheddar and nutty parmesan now comes in dip form. To give this tangy, piquant cheese a more spreadable texture, the pros at Trader Joe's have blended it together with salted butter and whey for an amazingly savory spread. As a dip, Unexpected Cheddar is perfect for crisp crackers, toasted baguette slices, and soft pretzel pieces, but as a salty spread or sauce, the possibilities are endless.
Consider adding Unexpected Cheddar spread wherever you'd usually use parmesan. Try it as a sharp note in creamy cacio e pepe, blitzed with basil in a pesto cream sauce, swirled in risotto for luscious texture, or dotted on top of sheet pan gnocchi. Or try spreading the cheese dip over puff pastry and layering it with tomatoes, zucchini, or asparagus for a flavorful, fresh, savory galette. Plus, since it's a mixture of butter and cheese, we know we don't need to tell you how well this dip works as part of a decadently crispy grilled cheese sandwich.
Everything And the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip
Everything and the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip puts the emphasis on "and." That means this dip not only features tangy yogurt, salty parmesan, spicy chipotle pepper, and bright garlic, it also includes copious kernels of sweet yellow corn. All of these ingredients make this zesty, smoky mixture almost a meal on its own, and it's certainly an ideal ingredient for any recipe where spicy, savory corn is welcome.
Naturally, this dip is perfect for tortilla chips and Trader Joe's own Elote Corn Chip Dippers, but it's also a top-tier addition to sheet-pan nachos, burrito bowls, soft tacos, and quesadillas, whether inside or out. TJ's recommends adding this dip as a spread on sandwiches and wraps, but it's just as delicious as the tangy dressing for an avocado, tomato, and black bean salad or classic taco salad. Of course, you can also use this yogurt dip as a spicy replacement for mayonnaise in pasta salad or as a swap for parmesan on a summery pappardelle dish.
Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus
If you're a fan of hummus, you know you're hardly starved for options. From red pepper and garlic to jalapeño and pickle flavors, there are a lot of ways to amp up the fairly neutral chickpea spread. If, however, you'd like to take your hummus to new heights, Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus is the perfect choice. The familiar mix of puréed chickpeas, sesame seeds, sunflower oil, and salt is topped with fellow Trader Joe's favorite, Crunchy Chili Onion. What was once mild and smooth is now spicy, aromatic, and crunchy.
The Trader Joe's experts recommend using this spread on top of wraps, sandwiches, and burgers, particularly their own Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers. Our recommendation is to use this dip as the base of a more robust sauce with soy sauce or tamari as well as rice vinegar or lime juice. Use your new savory, spicy dressing on everything from ramen noodles and rice to Mediterranean skewers and roasted vegetables.
Sweet Cannoli Dip
Ending on a sweet note, Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip is one of the more unusual dip offerings on the market. Inspired by the soft and sweet interior of the crisp Italian pastry, this rich dip is made from cream cheese, sour cream, and ricotta cheese. Like the dessert from which it was born, this spread tastes fairly sweet and slightly tart with a touch of vanilla flavor. Its smooth, frosting-esque consistency makes it perfect for when your latest dessert preparation needs a little boost.
Try transferring this dip to a piping bag to use it in place of frosting on fluffy cupcakes, towering angel food cakes, or buttery sugar cookies. Its creamy consistency also makes it perfect for layering between slices of shortcake or for filling in amongst the vanilla wafers in a trifle. And while you're piping, try hulling and hollowing out fresh strawberries to create a nook for cannoli dip — your guests will have a much easier time grabbing the resulting snack than dipping any fruit themselves.