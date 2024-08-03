What Is Cannoli Filling Actually?

The Italians have blessed us with their fair share of culinary delights — pizza, pasta, and tiramisu (not to be confused with opera cake) are just some of the many dishes that come to mind. But perhaps their most delicious creation to date is cannoli — the crisp, tube-shaped pastries pumped full of a sweet, cream-like filling. Dine at any Italian restaurant, and you'll probably find a version of this treat (the name for which literally means "little tubes" in Sicilian) on the menu; your local Italian bakery or pastry shop is sure to have its own mouthwatering selection to choose from.

Advertisement

While you can be certain that the exterior of these finger-like sweets is pastry – made from a mixture of things like flour, butter, eggs, and sugar, shaped into hollow logs before being deep-fried until golden and crisp — you may be wondering what exactly the deliciously creamy stuff at its center is. What may seem like a nondescript sweet white cream is actually a mixture of ricotta (or sometimes mascarpone) cheese, blended with powdered sugar and vanilla extract to create a taste sensation that will have you hooked from the very first bite.