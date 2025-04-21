Matcha Vs Hojicha Tea: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tea is a wondrous plant. The leaves of the Camellia sinensis species are transformed into an enormous diversity of beverages, and few examples more prominently showcase this malleability than matcha and hojicha. Both are green teas that come by way of Japan, oftentimes harvested in the same region, and appear in powdered form — enough overlapping qualities to cause understandable confusion. Sample the brewed products side by side, though, and you might be shocked they even originate from the same plant.

From cultivation to brewing, the tea leaves are handled in completely distinct ways. While matcha is treated to highlight the qualities of young tea plants, hojicha is a savvy way of using excess leaves. The former goes through a meticulous process of harvesting, sifting, and grinding, optimizing its vibrancy along the way. Meanwhile, hojicha consists of roasting various tea plant parts, a process that imparts a distinct taste and reduces strength. So, while matcha is among the teas with the most caffeine, hojicha offers a more soothing experience. Accordingly, the palate differs, too: Hojicha's pleasantly sweet and roasted notes are quite distinct from matcha's complex, grassy flavors. Nevertheless, both teas are commonly enjoyed in Japan and abroad. Sipped on their own, turned into lattes, or used in baking and cooking, they're a display of uniquely processed green teas equally worth the attention.