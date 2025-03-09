Need A Pick-Me-Up? These Teas Pack The Most Caffeine

In the U.S., coffee dominates as the go-to vessel for caffeination. Undoubtedly, a properly prepared brew gets the day going in an energizing fashion. You can even alter your coffee brew methods for the strongest cup. However, coffee is not the only option — there's also the expansive world of teas. Generally produced from the Camellia sinensis plant, most tea leaves are about 4% caffeine. Subsequent processing then further influences the variety, flavor, and strength of a tea.

Some of these pack more caffeine than others, with varieties like black, matcha, pu-erh, and yerba mate being particularly known for their invigorating qualities. Other factors also strongly impact caffeine content. For one, the quantity of tea, whether or not it's ground, the brewing duration, and water temperature all play a role in determining how much caffeine is extracted. Furthermore, regional factors — like the place and time of harvest — can skew the strength. Processing also makes an impact, and aging can diminish the caffeine content.

That's all to say, pursue the kind of tea that suits your caffeine cravings while appealing to your taste buds. After all, you can always brew another cup.