Need A Pick-Me-Up? These Teas Pack The Most Caffeine
In the U.S., coffee dominates as the go-to vessel for caffeination. Undoubtedly, a properly prepared brew gets the day going in an energizing fashion. You can even alter your coffee brew methods for the strongest cup. However, coffee is not the only option — there's also the expansive world of teas. Generally produced from the Camellia sinensis plant, most tea leaves are about 4% caffeine. Subsequent processing then further influences the variety, flavor, and strength of a tea.
Some of these pack more caffeine than others, with varieties like black, matcha, pu-erh, and yerba mate being particularly known for their invigorating qualities. Other factors also strongly impact caffeine content. For one, the quantity of tea, whether or not it's ground, the brewing duration, and water temperature all play a role in determining how much caffeine is extracted. Furthermore, regional factors — like the place and time of harvest — can skew the strength. Processing also makes an impact, and aging can diminish the caffeine content.
That's all to say, pursue the kind of tea that suits your caffeine cravings while appealing to your taste buds. After all, you can always brew another cup.
Yerba mate offers particularly caffeinating qualities
Popular in South America — especially Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay — yerba mate is produced from a unique plant of the same name. Served out of an essential vessel known as a mate, the tea is traditionally sipped through a metal straw or bombilla. The drink is also quite caffeinating, packing in 80 milligrams per cup, the same as in a cup of coffee.
As opposed to other teas, the caffeine in yerba mate is released at a slower, more pleasurable rate, which can decrease jitters and other side effects. Furthermore, yerba mate comes with an abundance of antioxidants. So in addition to its refreshing jolt, it's beloved for its health effects. Some people even cite it as a hangover remedy.
For convenience, you can find pre-brewed, canned products like Guayakí Yerba Mate, which comes in several flavors. For the most traditional experience (with the full herbal effects), go for loose-leaf Yerba Mate Cruz De Malta, and purchase the iconic serving vessel to enjoy the tea to its fullest.
Enjoy matcha for another delicious caffeinating brew
Strongly linked with Japan, matcha is another regional tea beverage with its own identity. Although it's also sourced from the green tea plant, matcha is different than green tea because of its unique growing and harvesting process. It's purposefully grown in the shade, and younger varieties of the plant are picked for use. This not only lends matcha its distinct bright green color but also a higher caffeine content. Combined with the fact it's typically ground and whisked (rather than steeped), it's among the most energizing tea varieties.
The powdered tea also produces a special flavor and consistency that makes it a fun pick-me-up. When vigorously yet precisely stirred, matcha produces a richly colored green liquid with a pleasant frothy texture. It is delicious alongside milk and tastes great both iced and hot — a convenience that explains why Starbucks matcha has become so well known. In addition to a composition full of polyphenols and antioxidants, high-quality matcha contains a calming L-theanine amino acid, which can help balance the buzz. So, purchase a Jade Leaf Matcha Traditional Bamboo Whisk and a tin of Organic Ceremonial Grade Eco Heed Matcha Green Tea Powder, and enjoy.
Black tea often offers the most caffeine among loose leafs
When it comes to more classic loose-leaf teas (vs. tea bags), the black variety packs in the most caffeine. Offering up to around 100 milligrams per cup, this tea gives a caffeine boost similar to weak black coffee. Despite its distinct color, black tea comes from the Camellia sinensis plant, which is also used to produce green tea. The black variety is oxidized after harvest, lending it a distinct dark color as well as a higher caffeine content.
Black tea grows around the world, with famous varieties hailing from countries like China, India, Sri Lanka, and Kenya. There's quite a bit of variation in flavor and caffeine strength, so know that no two cups are alike. For example, Darjeeling offers a more energizing quality due to using younger plants, and Assam comes from a cultivar that naturally forms more caffeine.
The brewing duration and water temperature can also brew a stronger tea, so settle on what appeals to you. You'll generally want to stick to brewing loose-leaf tea, which gives you better control over caffeine content, strength, and flavor. Pick up something like the Vahdam First Flush Darjeeling Tea or Organic Positively Tea Company's Assam, and enjoy the caffeinating effects.
Try green tea, pu-erh, and oolong tea varieties
While black tea often packs in more caffeine than other options, it's not always the most energizing tea. Caffeine content varies quite a bit per tea batch, which means that a green, oolong, or pu-erh tea can offer comparable strength. These three present a wide range of flavors, with certain types being known for their strength. For instance, there's Japanese gyokuro, a type of green tea that goes through a matcha-like shading process. Distinctly savory and often compared to miso soup, it's a tea type with more caffeine than some coffees. Purchase a bag of Ocha & Co. Organic Gyokuro to try out this delicious variety.
Furthermore, there's the intricately flavored pu-erh, popular around Asia and frequently produced in Yunnan, China. Smooth, sweet, and complex, this tea comes in two prominent substyles: aged and fermented. The latter offers a higher caffeine content due to intentional bacterial action. Aging tea decreases its strength, so drink this variety soon after fermentation for a strong caffeine boost. Grab a ripe-labeled tea, such as the Tian Hu Shan Pu'erh Tea, and enjoy.
Finally, there are also delicious and caffeinating oolong teas to enjoy. Oxidation leads to a more potent brew, with varieties like Da Hong Pao from the mountains of Hubei and options like Fujian Yellow Rose being strengthened by oxygen exposure. Try out the Xixicha Dahongpao Oolong Tea for fragrant floral notes. If none of these caffeinated teas appeal to you, consider exploring caffeine-free tea options.