Pepsi Is (Checks Notes) Named After Indigestion

Whether you call it pop, soda, or simply cola, the sweet, fizzy drink has a long and sometimes strange history. In the case of Pepsi-Cola, it dates back more than a century. Just like Coca-Cola, Pepsi — which remains Coke's biggest competitor – was created by a pharmacist. By the turn of the century, many pharmacies had soda fountains where the owners would concoct their own homemade drinks. And, a little strangely, they billed these drinks as medicine.

In the case of Pepsi, its inventor, Caleb Bradham, owned a pharmacy in New Bern, North Carolina. Bradham crafted his drink in 1893 from the African kola nut, various citrus oils, soda water, and sugar, among other ingredients. He claimed it was good for calming an upset stomach and wanted a name that he felt might best exemplify this fact. He eventually settled on Pepsi-Cola. The Pepsi part of the name came from a medical term for indigestion: Dyspepsia. But before Pepsi was called Pepsi, it went through a few name and formula changes, not unlike when PepsiCo's Sierra Mist morphed into Starry not so long ago.