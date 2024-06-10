How French School Lunch Stacks Up To American School Lunch

It's well-documented that American school lunches often aren't the most nutritious meals around. Options like pizza, chicken nuggets, burgers, and tater tots abound. Head across the Atlantic to France, and school lunches there are a parallel universe; they come with multiple courses, often including a vegetable or salad, a hot main dish, bread and cheese, and a dessert (this is often fruit, but is sometimes a sweet treat like apple crumble or a cake).

Advertisement

Offerings vary between schools and regions, but could include beet salad, French classics like duck confit parmentier, confit carrots, or even grilled guinea fowl. To drink, water is standard, rather than juice or milk. They're not perfect — for example, French schools without kitchens may get lower-quality, mass-produced food from a centralized kitchen elsewhere — but generally speaking, it's a fancy affair.

Of course, the exact school lunch offerings also vary across the U.S. For example, while chocolate milk and crispy chicken sandwiches may appear on menus in both New York City and South Carolina, there seem to be some more nutritious options in NYC, such as bean curry or roasted zucchini, while a South Carolina school may serve burgers, nachos, tater tots, and meatball subs. One report from ProCare Therapy suggests that Louisiana has the worst school lunches when it comes to well-balanced, nutritious meals, with the most popular lunch item there being fried chicken. Hawaii is considered among the most nutritious, with options like stir-fries and kimchi.

Advertisement