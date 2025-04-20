Avoid Buying This Classic Southern Dip At Trader Joe's. Here's Why

For many of us, Trader Joe's is the go-to spot for its fun, unique selection of tasty foods. For instance, Trader Joe's has some great frozen seafood, along with stellar breads, chips, and other snacks. When it comes to dips and spreads to add to those latter items, though, good old TJ's can be hit or miss, as Chowhound discovered when we assessed which Trader Joe's dips you should buy and which you should avoid. Our reviewer, a Southerner with high standards for pimento cheese dip, found that the Trader Joe's version fell flat — or, in this case, thick. The texture was just way too dense for proper scooping, and the dip broke the cardinal rule of dips by literally breaking our reviewer's chips with its unyielding, clumpy texture.

A great flavor may have saved the dip — it could always be repurposed in a pimento cheese sandwich, after all, provided you could get it to spread. But we found that Trader Joe's pimento cheese dip also tasted disappointing, with muted cheese notes that simply didn't fulfill the gustatory obligation of a pimento cheese: to be tasty as all get-out. It's supposed to be rich and savory, with a little punch of acidity and sweetness from diced pimentos (a small, mild red pepper).

Our reviewer ultimately recommended making pimento cheese yourself rather than spending the money on this Trader Joe's version. So, let's go over some tips to prevent your own batch of "Southern pâté" from ending up a bland, clumpy tub of nope like Trader Joe's.