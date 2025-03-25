The Spicy Upgrade Ina Garten Uses For Her Pimento Spread

Pimento spread is a Southern staple, and once you've tried it, you'll know why. Rich and creamy and packed with cheesy goodness, it goes with just about everything from crudités to crispy chicken sandwiches. It takes simple ingredients like cheddar cheese, mayo, and pimento peppers and turns them into a culinary delight. But while everyone who grew up eating this comfort food has their own way of personalizing it, celebrity chef and author Ina Garten has a special trick to spice it up — and it comes with a real kick.

Let's face it, Garten knows her cheese, which makes it far from surprising that she has taken this cheesy comfort classic and given it a flavor boost. The not-so-secret ingredient for a killer pimento spread, which she demonstrated in a viral Facebook reel, is none other than the iconic sriracha sauce, and it brings a complex depth to the flavor that makes this dish so much more than a simple spread. Other add-ins Garten favors include celery seed, garlic (grated, not crushed), fresh scallions, chopped red peppers, and softened cream cheese. She uses chopped pickled jalapeños for some extra spice and tang, but it's the hot sauce she adds at the last minute that really brings the heat.