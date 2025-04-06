Dry Cottage Cheese Is A Thing. Here's How To Use It

There are two main types of farmer's cheese — American and European. The former is cottage cheese drained of its moisture by pressing it into a block, resulting in the characteristic crumbly texture. The European kind has a more spreadable texture since the liquid is merely strained from the coagulated milk and not pressed out, which helps it retain creaminess. Making either at home is easy. Hot milk must first be coagulated using vinegar, lemon juice, or yogurt. Next, you can use a fine cheesecloth to drain out the liquid whey and be left with the curds. You can decide how crumbly or spreadable you want to keep it and press out the moisture accordingly.

Since it can be difficult to find at stores, the easiest way to have dry cottage cheese on hand is to simply keep some regular cottage cheese. Start with good quality curds; we've ranked the best cottage cheese brands. Next, rinse the cottage cheese with running water until the curds can be seen separately, and then give it a gentle squeeze to dry it. In a pinch, you can even use ricotta, a crumbled version of soft cotton tofu, or a similar Indian cheese called paneer.

Raw or cooked, its light flavor means you can experiment with farmer's cheese without degrading the dish's flavor profile. Stir it into your next pasta or soup and enjoy the texture the small creamy curds add. It also makes a great snack simply drizzled with some honey or, for a savory bite, with some salt, pepper, and herbs.