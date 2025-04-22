12 Worst Foods To Cook On The Grill

Grilling is a great way to bring bold flavors to your food, but not every ingredient belongs over an open flame. While searing a steak or charring corn on the cob may be second nature, tossing just anything onto a hot grate isn't always the best idea. Certain foods present more problems than they're worth — and not just in terms of taste. Some fall apart too easily, others dry out or scorch before they're fully cooked, and a few even present genuine safety concerns. What starts as a fun backyard cookout can quickly become a frustrating mess if you're not working with ingredients suited for the grill.

Of course, almost any food can be grilled with the right tools, techniques, and level of precision — but that doesn't mean it should be. If you're working with delicate textures, high fat content, or foods with uneven shapes or thickness, a different cooking method might serve you better. That doesn't mean these items are banned from barbecue season altogether. In some cases, a grill basket, foil pouch, or cast iron pan can make the impossible more manageable. But if you're looking to keep things simple, steer clear of the items on this list — they're more trouble than they're worth on the grill.