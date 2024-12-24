The Single Ingredient That Takes Store-Bought Biscuits To The Next Level
Biscuits, made from scratch, are a thing of beauty. They're soft, flaky, buttery, and absolutely delicious. But making biscuits from scratch isn't always possible as they can be a time-consuming labor of love. One reason for this is that the dough needs to be laminated, creating a flaky, buttery interior that is indicative of intensive effort. With that being said, frozen biscuits, or biscuits from a tin, can be plenty tasty as well. Plus, with a few small tweaks, those pre-made treats can be just as scrumptious as those made from scratch.
In fact, you need only one ingredient to bring those frozen discs back to their full buttery, flaky goodness. Butter, an ingredient most likely already nestled in your fridge, is just the thing to amp up your next batch of pre-made biscuits. To try this hack, simply place your biscuit on a greased pan. Then, pour or brush melted butter over the unbaked biscuits and bake as usual. Now, to really bring out the buttery flavor, you can brush melted butter over the tops of your biscuits again once they are removed from the oven. This will give them a beautiful, glossy top that adds a punch of flavor to the breakfast staple that takes it beyond the limitations of its pre-made origins.
Butter makes store-bought biscuits better
Now you may be wondering how butter could possibly make that much of a difference in pre-baked biscuits. After all, butter is such a simple staple, thought of only for its ability to add fat to baked goods and lubrication to cooking pans. But butter is also a great conveyor of flavor. In biscuits in particular, butter is the primary flavoring and is a part of what give them their rich taste and flaky consistency. Some would say that butter is the most important ingredient in the dish, along with buttermilk. When it comes to pre-packaged biscuits, that punch of butter is often lacking.
Adding melted butter before baking can add in some fat and moisture that might be missing. The addition of butter will give them a more homemade feel, with added richness that will truly send them over the top. It will also make it easier to achieve that iconic, golden-brown top that is a true indicator of a delicious biscuit, as the fat and sugars present in butter help caramelize the top. And, if you want to be even more crafty in your biscuit improvements, there are some other hacks you might want to try out, such as cooking them in a skillet, or adding in some shredded cheese before baking. Plus, you can always dress them in a rich white sausage gravy (from a can, if you'd like), which is a surefire way to make any biscuit extra tasty.