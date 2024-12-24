The Single Ingredient That Takes Store-Bought Biscuits To The Next Level

Biscuits, made from scratch, are a thing of beauty. They're soft, flaky, buttery, and absolutely delicious. But making biscuits from scratch isn't always possible as they can be a time-consuming labor of love. One reason for this is that the dough needs to be laminated, creating a flaky, buttery interior that is indicative of intensive effort. With that being said, frozen biscuits, or biscuits from a tin, can be plenty tasty as well. Plus, with a few small tweaks, those pre-made treats can be just as scrumptious as those made from scratch.

In fact, you need only one ingredient to bring those frozen discs back to their full buttery, flaky goodness. Butter, an ingredient most likely already nestled in your fridge, is just the thing to amp up your next batch of pre-made biscuits. To try this hack, simply place your biscuit on a greased pan. Then, pour or brush melted butter over the unbaked biscuits and bake as usual. Now, to really bring out the buttery flavor, you can brush melted butter over the tops of your biscuits again once they are removed from the oven. This will give them a beautiful, glossy top that adds a punch of flavor to the breakfast staple that takes it beyond the limitations of its pre-made origins.