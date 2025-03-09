Do Cookies Count As Pastries?

It's fun to argue about the official classification of foods — does a pita count as a sandwich? Is ice cream cake a cake? And how about cookies — are these considered pastries, or their own category? Depending on who you talk to, there might be some dividing opinions — a pastry should be fluffy and buttery, like a croissant or eclair. A cookie, whether it be a chewy chocolate chip with coconut or a spicy gingersnap, is dense and rich.

In general, a cookie is considered not to be a pastry. In American English, the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a cookie as "a small flat or slightly raised cake." On the other hand, a pastry is defined as, "usually sweet baked goods made of dough having a high fat content." There are of course similarities between the two — cookies also have a high fat content, but pastries generally have a higher fat content than cookies, particularly when it comes to laminated doughs for croissants and puff pastry. Cookies and pastries are not defined by the fat used — butter, shortening, coconut oil (which makes super crispy cookies!), or vegetable oil are fair game.

Beyond the fat content, the definitions of each word do not include any particular ingredients. If you consider all the possible varieties of cookies and pastries, the flavors and recipes are seemingly endless. One distinction here is that pastries can be both sweet and savory — like a vegetable tart — while cookies are almost always sweet.