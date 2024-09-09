The Exact Difference Between Biscuits And Scones

Warm, flakey, and delicious slathered in butter and jam — is this a description of a biscuit or a scone? If you're not sure, don't worry. Biscuits and scones are notoriously similar, with some even claiming there's actually no difference. They even share ancestry, having been derived from the same pastry recipe brought to the United States by British colonists. Different regions adapted the recipe into what eventually became today's American scones in the Northeast and biscuits in the South.

Examining these two pastries side-by-side, it's easy to tell they're cousins. Both are lightly crunchy and golden on the outside and softer on the inside because they're made from similar ingredients. Both recipes use flour, fat, and liquid to achieve their inviting textures and toasty, fresh-baked flavor. However, anyone claiming biscuits and scones are exactly the same would not only arouse the ire of certain regional groups, but would also be incorrect.

Despite their wealth of similarities, biscuits and scones have key differences that make them distinct from one another. Though their basic ingredient profiles are the same, each pastry calls for a different ratio of liquid, fat, and flour. Further, the types of liquid and fat used in biscuits are different from those traditionally used in scones. Plenty of people also insist that these two pastries serve different culinary purposes, and can't be used as stand-ins for one another.

