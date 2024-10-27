Everything You Need To Know About Buying, Preparing, And Cooking Crabs

Most people agree that crab is delicious. So why aren't more people eating it at home? Aside from the fact that they look a bit like giant spiders (which is, of course, upsetting), crab can be intimidating to cook and clean. For that reason, most people enjoy it when they're out and about in the world, but feel it's inaccessible in the home kitchen, which couldn't be further from the truth.

Crab is actually a relatively easy food to buy, prep, and cook. While it's not always the cheapest option, you can save big if you go crabbing yourself or buy it somewhere close to the water. Today's burgeoning pasteurized and frozen options make it very easy to get crab, even if you've yet to set eyes on the sea yourself. Point being? You got this.

It's always good to get the help of experts, though, which is why Chowhound reached out to several expert seafoodies to get their take on everything crab-related. What better way to celebrate October's National Pescatarian Month than by learning to buy and make it yourself? Go ahead, dive on in.