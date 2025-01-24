The 2 Essential Ingredients That Give Maryland Crab Soup Its Signature Flavor

If you've ever been to the Maryland area, you've hopefully had the chance to enjoy a cup of Maryland crab soup. There are plenty crab-based soups out there — she crab soup, crab bisque, and the Maryland version, to name a few — but that last one has some key differences. Maryland crab soup is tomato based, full of vegetables, and has two essential ingredients that make it what it is: Maryland blue crab and some Old Bay seasoning.

Old Bay is a spice blend that was born in Baltimore after a man named Gustav Brunn immigrated to the United States from Germany and developed the iconic seasoning, which quickly grew into a business of its own. Eventually, the brand was sold to McCormick, but the seasoning has remained a Maryland staple because it pairs perfectly with blue crab, which is the state's signature seafood. Putting the two together in soup just makes sense and sets this cozy meal apart from others.