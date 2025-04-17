The Overpriced McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich You Should Avoid Ordering

McDonald's is more than just a massively popular chain for burgers and fries — it also has one of the most well-known fast food breakfast services, with sandwiches at the center of the action. Over the years, the chain's breakfast service has taken many forms, including a sorely missed buffet, but even though competitor Jack in the Box introduced the fast food breakfast sandwich to the masses, McDonald's arguably made the concept iconic.

These days, if you manage to get to a McDonald's location before it stops serving breakfast (usually 10:30 or 11:00 a.m.), you can expect to find fare like hotcakes, hashbrowns and oatmeal alongside an extensive list of breakfast sandwiches, from the eggs Benedict-inspired Egg McMuffin to the sweet and savory Sausage McGriddles. To determine which ones are worth waking up for, Chowhound ranked every McDonald's breakfast sandwich from heavenly to heck no. Based on its disappointingly skewed price-to-value ratio, you should probably sleep on the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel.

The Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel is one of McDonald's newer breakfast sandwiches, and it comes with a shockingly high price point for the normally value-centric chain. Perhaps that's to be expected given the meat's classification as "steak" rather than ground beef or sausage, but without a taste that absolutely wowed us, this one just didn't feel worth it.