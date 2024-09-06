Here's How Long Ground Beef Is Safe In Your Fridge, Raw Or Cooked

Statistics tell us that when beef features on the menu in an American home, there's a 60% chance it's ground beef. That's probably because minced cow meat is so much cheaper than whole cuts and many cooks love its versatility which allows for use in a wide range of recipes. So if you've stockpiled this beloved meat, you'll want to know how long you can keep it in the refrigerator before you're ready to prepare your burgers, meatballs, or savory pies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends no more than two days.

Immediately after you get home after buying the best ground beef at the grocery store, the first thing you need to do if you're not cooking the meat right away is prepare it for refrigeration. If unopened, you can leave the meat in its packaging, but place it on top of a plate or dish before putting it on the lowest shelf of your fridge. The goal is to avoid contact between the raw meat (or its juices) and ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator because it can lead to cross-contamination. After two days in the fridge, you should either cook the meat or freeze it.

On the other hand, if you've already cooked your meat and have leftovers, you can treat them just like most other leftovers: store them in an airtight container before putting them in the fridge away from any raw meats. Cooked ground beef will last for a maximum of three to four days.

