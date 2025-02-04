Crispy Ketchup Rice Is Your New Favorite Way To Use Up Leftovers

Ah, rice. It's the gift that just keeps giving. From serving as the perfect base for any vegetable or meat dish or cooling down a spicy curry to acting as a delicious meal on its own via any version of the infinitely customizable fried rice, the starchy grain is considered a pantry must-have for a reason. If you often find yourself with leftover rice, consider trying this new recipe.

Carolina Gelen's crispy ketchup rice comes from her cookbook "Pass the Plate: 100 Delicious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes." It takes the Japanese flavors from omurice, a dish that's essentially a fried rice omelette topped with ketchup, and modifies them into something even easier. In a video posted on the recipe developer's Instagram, day-old, slightly sticky rice is mixed with ketchup and a few seasonings before being fried to a crisp on both sides in a hot skillet to build a satisfyingly caramelized exterior. It's then topped with a runny over-easy egg. It's a fridge cleanout and your new favorite lunch, all in one.