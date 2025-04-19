Why Your Fish Chowder Is Too Thin And How To Thicken It

Chock full of potatoes, butter, and cream, many fish chowder recipes don't call for thickening — but there are always variations. For example, if you use waxy potatoes instead of starchy potatoes, there won't be extra starch to help thicken the soup. But regardless of the type of potato, after they are tender you can smash a few against the side of the pot to help thicken the chowder. Another thickening hack calls for instant mashed potatoes, Jacques Pépin's secret to banishing watery soups. Simply stir in a couple of tablespoons at the end of the cooking process.

Using a roux or a slurry are two of the most common ways to thicken soups and stews. For a roux, you can add a tablespoon or two of flour to the butter while sauteing your onions, or you can add a premade blonde roux to a simmering soup. Another method similar to a roux is called a beurre manie (French for "kneaded butter"), which is equal parts softened butter and all purpose flour blended together and slowly whisked into a simmering soup or stew.

Quite often, home cooks and professional chefs will use a slurry, a mixture of a starch (like cornstarch, potato starch, or flour) and water that is stirred into the hot chowder. Using clam juice or even oyster liquor (if you have it) instead of water for your slurry will amplify the rich seafood flavor of your chowder. Lastly, don't skimp on the heavy cream and butter! They're the most flavorful thickeners in your chowder-making arsenal.