Roux Vs Slurry: The Difference, Explained

An equal mixture of fat and flour, a roux is the first step in countless recipes, from country gravy made with sausage drippings and milk that's served over buttery, homemade biscuits to nutty, Gruyère-rich mornay sauce draped over blanched asparagus spears. Regardless of how it's used, a roux is cooked to eliminate the unappetizing flavor of raw flour before adding additional ingredients. Roux can also lend its own taste to a recipe, as each stage of cooking reveals a more intense flavor.

"First you make a roux" may be a cliché, but it also rings true, as it's often the first step of many Cajun and Creole dishes unique to Louisiana cuisine. Likely one of the most well-known dishes in the state's one-of-a-kind culinary arsenal is gumbo, a thick, hearty stew which requires a dark roux. There's much debate over how many colors a roux can become, but most cooks agree that there are four basic levels: white, blonde, peanut butter, and dark (sometimes called chocolate). White is the most absorbent, capturing the flavorful drippings for fried chicken gravy or a cheesy béchamel; blonde is perfect for a delicate velouté; a nutty peanut butter roux thickens étouffée and enriches heady sauces and soups; and dark or chocolate roux has a toasted, coffee-like flavor and is mostly used for gumbos rich in meat like duck or andouille sausage. One thing to note: As roux gets darker, its thickening properties weaken, so always make sure you're using the right roux for the job.