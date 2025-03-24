The Dinner Drink That's Martha Stewart's Favorite (And For Good Reason)

Cookbook author and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart is a treasure trove of great advice, not just when it comes to recipes, but also for hosting, home decor, and general lifestyle choices. Therefore, when the foodies at Daily Meal got a chance for an exclusive interview with Martha Stewart around the launch of her 100th cookbook, they asked not just about her favorite recipes, but also her garden, her holiday plans, and more. A particularly interesting nugget of information was the culinary queen's long-standing connection with tea and the myriad ways she slips (or should we say sips) it in her daily routine. From a day-long refresher to a fancy dinner drink that looks good in a goblet, iced black tea is one of her top beverage choices.

While she enjoys sipping unsweetened iced black tea throughout the day, typically a bottle of Pure Leaf iced she affectionately refers to as "Martha's little helper," the culinary queen also turns the beverage into a sophisticated evening libation. In the interview with Daily Meal, Martha Stewart said "I often use it [for] cocktail time. Last night I had it with dinner because I don't drink a lot of alcoholic beverages. It is very refreshing and it looks good in a goblet or it looks good in the bottle that it comes in."