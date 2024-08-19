Why It's So Much Smarter To Drink Cocktails With Clear Ice

Many considerations coalesce into producing a cocktail. There's the selection of liquor, ratios, glassware, and garnish. Yet an often overlooked component — that's really the most fundamental — is ice. Without frozen water, there's no dilution to tie all the components together, and a lack of chilling to smoothen out flavors. In fact, a shaken cocktail is diluted by almost a third from the ice. So to really perfect a mixed drink, it's worthwhile to consider the ice component.

Undoubtedly, many ice cubes do look similar, but what you're really after is the clear variety. Cloudy ice arises due to many factors, like an abundance of minerals, small organic compounds, or other impurities. Plus, it's often simply due to trapped air, which will cloud depending on the freezing technique. Such qualities will worsen your cocktail, both by impacting its flavor, the appearance, and even the melting time of the ice.

Meanwhile, clear ice is created by a process called directional freezing. Such an effect occurs when water freezes from the top down, rather than from the edges to the center like with a classic ice tray. Whenever the freezing occurs in a specific direction, the air and other compounds are pressed out of the ice, leaving a clear block. So to enhance your favorite home drinks, place some effort into crafting this variety.

