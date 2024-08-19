Why It's So Much Smarter To Drink Cocktails With Clear Ice
Many considerations coalesce into producing a cocktail. There's the selection of liquor, ratios, glassware, and garnish. Yet an often overlooked component — that's really the most fundamental — is ice. Without frozen water, there's no dilution to tie all the components together, and a lack of chilling to smoothen out flavors. In fact, a shaken cocktail is diluted by almost a third from the ice. So to really perfect a mixed drink, it's worthwhile to consider the ice component.
Undoubtedly, many ice cubes do look similar, but what you're really after is the clear variety. Cloudy ice arises due to many factors, like an abundance of minerals, small organic compounds, or other impurities. Plus, it's often simply due to trapped air, which will cloud depending on the freezing technique. Such qualities will worsen your cocktail, both by impacting its flavor, the appearance, and even the melting time of the ice.
Meanwhile, clear ice is created by a process called directional freezing. Such an effect occurs when water freezes from the top down, rather than from the edges to the center like with a classic ice tray. Whenever the freezing occurs in a specific direction, the air and other compounds are pressed out of the ice, leaving a clear block. So to enhance your favorite home drinks, place some effort into crafting this variety.
Clear ice melts slower and looks better
One of the biggest advantages of clear ice is its impact on dilution. With less air bubbles and other compounds inside, the substance will melt slower and more uniform. That frozen block in your glass will be less likely to water down your drink, helping you perfect the best old-fashioned you've ever had. Plus, uniform ice is better for stirring or shaking, too; there's improved consistency between every batch.
Furthermore, clear ice is a sign there are less compounds suspended in the water, meaning better flavor. There's less chance of an overly mineral taste, or an unwanted off-tasting substance. Clear ice frozen in large blocks is going to pick up fewer aromas from your freezer. And finally there's the appearance — which is undoubtedly an important factor in cocktail-making. The transparent nature of clear ice is simply better to look at. It'll enable your liquor to color the glass, and make the drink look more professional.
Once you've enjoyed the benefits of clear ice, it's hard to go back. And it can be a launching point for even more ice experimentation, too. Turn to some cocktail expert tips to make captivating fancy ice, creating art and freezing garnishes. This cold component is a great way to elevate drinks.
There are several ways to make clear ice at home
Don't worry, clear ice isn't relegated only to state-of-the-art cocktail bars with specialized equipment. Through the use of some equipment, it's possible to recreate in the home. Ice can be frozen clear through several methods, each with its own benefits.
One of the easiest is using a small cooler that'll fit into your freezer. Simply keep the lid off, and fill with water — the insulated sides will cause directional freezing. The main downside is you'll need to carve the block yourself using an ice pick or knife. Additionally, around a third of the ice will remain cloudy on the bottom. Although it'll take longer than a tray of ice cubes takes to freeze, you'll be rewarded with a larger volume and a more beautiful result.
Otherwise, you'll need to invest in some technology designed for the job. At the most affordable end of the scale are dedicated clear ice molds. Although they'll produce less per batch than a cooler, these come in many various shapes, and are ready to place into your glass. To make the most aesthetic result in a domestic setting, these are the best options. And finally, there are expensive ice machines dedicated to the job. These can come built into a fridge, or — in the case of cocktail bars — be a standalone contraption. However, they'll be able to produce a volume that's unmatched.