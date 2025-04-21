13 Weirdest Ketchup Products Ever Sold By Heinz

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether or not you're a sauce person, condiments have been used by civilizations for thousands of years. We're not just talking just about splashes of vinegar on vegetables, but fully fledged condiments used to enhance the flavors of foods from ancient Rome, to Greece, China, and India. Some are still used today, like the ancient fish sauce garum and the ever-beloved soy sauce — which, believe it or not, is over 2,000 years old — while many others have died out, only to be replaced by more other condiments. Think mayonnaise, mustard (also an ancient favorite), ranch, and relish. But even those have necessitated a level of experimentation over the years to keep consumers coming back.

Heinz is undoubtedly a very famous food brand that has succeeded beyond measure when it comes to its condiments. With net sales in 2022 reaching over $26 billion, Heinz has partnerships with a ton of fast food restaurants like Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, and Raising Canes. On top of that, its iconic red bottle can be found in sit down restaurants across the country. But Heinz is like any other company competing in a saturated market and it's done its best through the years to innovate with new ketchup products while capitalizing on key moments in the trend cycle. Some have hit and some have not, but we rounded up thirteen of the weirdest flavors it's ever sold from around the world.