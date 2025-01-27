How Heinz's Limited-Edition Ketchups Became A Colorful Failure

If you were a child in the early 2000s, and if you (or your parents) weren't easily grossed out, perhaps you ate hot dogs or French fries with a bizarre ketchup that was green or purple in color. Even if you never tried it yourself, you likely passed by it at the grocery store, sometimes with "Shrek" characters mugging at you from the bottle. It was a strange time indeed for the popular ketchup brand Heinz, which introduced its multicolored line of "EZ Squirt" ketchup and sold them from the year 2000 until about 2006.

Technically, the EZ Squirt name comes from the slender nozzle on the bottle, which allowed for slightly more precise pouring when you squeezed it. What made EZ Squirt notable, however, was that it came in colors like "Blastin' Green" and "Funky Purple" and plenty more. Despite initially selling well based on its novelty — not to mention its "Shrek"-themed ad campaigns — the public's interest eventually began to fade. Heinz took a fairly long time to release some later colors, but their target audience was already moving on. By that time, the artificial coloring was turning off parents and the kids were content with regular ketchup (or catsup).