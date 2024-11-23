One Of Bobby Flay's Favorite Peppers Is Super Versatile

Believe it or not, these richly hued red peppers are actually a version of another spicy favorite — the jalapeño. But instead of being picked green and chopped up for your guacamole, the ones that become chipotles are allowed to ripen and redden before they are picked, making them sweeter and milder. Then they're smoked, in a practice that was originally for preservation purposes but has become a part of their signature flavor in the present day. This makes them a great foil for creamy and tangy dairy products, like the chipotle yogurt Bobby Flay paired with romanesco broccoli for an Instagram-worthy midweek dinner.

When you purchase chipotle peppers, they typically come submerged in adobo sauce, which offers another layer of protection from spoilage. While the condiment may be functional, it's also super tasty. Adobo is made from other ground-up chile peppers — usually ancho and guajilo — combined with aromatics like onion and garlic, along with vinegar, spices, and tomatoes. Its complexity is perfect for zhuzhing up Salisbury steak, which Flay did on an episode of the "Rachael Ray Show," noting, "That's sort of the 'Bobby Flay flavor' in there," while working the peppers into his ground beef mixture.

When you purchase chipotle peppers, you're getting a spectrum of flavor that spans from sweet to spicy to smoky to savory, which is why Flay finds opportunities to incorporate them into so many of his dishes both at his restaurants and for his home audience. And while Rachael Ray has a genius tip to save chiptoles canned in adobo, you might not need it given the many ways you can use these tasty peppers — including spicy slow cooker beef chili.