One of the best parts of going out to eat is getting to indulge in different cultural cuisines, especially ones you don't often cook yourself. However, dining out does come with certain behavioral expectations, and it's important to keep in mind that restaurant etiquette varies around the world. You're probably used to considering things like correct utensil usage and tipping norms, but one oft-overlooked aspect of restaurant etiquette is knowing when and how it's appropriate to ask for modifications to your food.

That question can get especially tricky when considering fine dining restaurants, or ones that specialize in cuisines that you're less familiar with. While Chinese food is hugely popular throughout the U.S. (and has been since the 1910s, when the country's oldest continuously operating Chinese restaurant first opened in Montana), there isn't necessarily a widespread understanding of Chinese ingredients and techniques among Americans. After all, many still believe in false, xenophobic myths about the dangers of MSG, despite it being perfectly safe to eat.

With that in mind, Chowhound consulted Chinese-American chef, restaurateur, and former "Top Chef" contestant Shirley Chung for her insight on the use of modifications or substitutions at Chinese restaurants. Chung's rule of thumb? "It's okay to ask for small modifications or substitutions if you have allergies towards some ingredients," she says. "It's not okay to ask for so many modifications that you are creating a whole new dish."