How Montana Became Home To The Oldest Chinese Restaurant In The Country

When you think of iconic Chinatowns across North America, bastions of culture and cuisine, San Francisco might come to mind. New York City. Toronto, even. Unless you're especially well-educated on Chinese-American history or a resident of the Midwest, Butte, Montana almost certainly wasn't on your list. But since 1911, it's been home to the oldest continually operating Chinese restaurant in the United States — Pekin Noodle Parlor, the family-owned, incredibly well-preserved, known-for-their-delicious-chop suey Butte landmark.

It's hard to get an accurate number for the Chinese population in Montana at the time, since census data is known to have undercounted it. But according to author Rose Hum Lee, there were around 2,500 Chinese in Butte at the time Pekin first opened, making the mountain city one of the largest Chinatowns not on a coast (per "East Meets West"). The population settled a couple of decades when the gold rush of the 1860s, along with railroad jobs, brought many immigrants to the area seeking fortune or employment. When the Chinese Exclusion Act was passed in 1882, however, Chinese immigration and naturalization were blocked. Chinese residents of the United States, unable to become citizens, were relegated to low-paying jobs, eventually shrinking their populations nearly everywhere in America before the act was finally repealed in 1943.

But Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee, the first owners of the Pekin Noodle Parlor, stayed and made jobs for themselves through their entrepreneurship. More than a century later, the Tam family continues to serve the community. Be it regulars coming in every Friday for their tasty lo mein or tourists stepping into one of Pekin's orange booths to sit in 1920s chairs and eat one of the warm meals that have truly withstood the test of time.