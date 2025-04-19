Should You Use Marinade On Hibachi Steak Before Cooking It?

Hibachi and teriyaki are sometimes confused, but the two may be more intertwined than you would guess. Hibachi is a cooking method while teriyaki is a popular sauce, and the two go together like two peas in a pod. Since Chef Steve does not marinate his hibachi steaks, he turns to sauce to add flavor. "Teriyaki, soy sauce, and garlic butter are my go-to sauces for hibachi steak," he told Chowhound exclusively. "They balance sweetness and richness — which complements the seared meat and vegetables without overwhelming them." Some people use a mixture of teriyaki and soy sauce as the respective sweet and salty tastes balance out.

While those options are the best sauces for hibachi steak, there are a few to avoid. Chef Steve recommends not using spicy sauces with hibachi steak as it may ruin the group experience. "I'd avoid using sriracha or other spicy sauces during cooking," he said. "It's better to let guests control the heat themselves. You can always add spice, but it's hard to take it away once it's cooked in."

For the perfect hibachi steak dinner, it's best to skip the marinade and opt for a basic sauce to ensure your hibachi steak is not overpowered. While this is professional advice, there's no law against using a marinade on your hibachi steak if your heart is set on the idea. To marinate your steak without ruining it, don't overcomplicate your marinade and stick to simple ingredients like teriyaki sauce, garlic, and honey, and opt for a soak between 30 minutes and a few hours.