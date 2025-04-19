Should You Use Marinade On Hibachi Steak Before Cooking It?
There are many ways to enjoy a steak. You can serve it on top of a leafy green salad or alongside creamy mashed potatoes and fresh asparagus. Those who prefer an enhanced dining experience may enjoy hibachi steak, which involves a steak cut into small pieces being seared on a hot grill. This cooking method has a rich history that dates back to ancient Japan, resulting in a dish that is commonly served with a sauce alongside fried rice and vegetables. Many argue that steak tastes better from a hibachi grill, so Chowhound spoke exclusively with Chef Steve, a hibachi chef and private chef, to get the low-down on the process. Specifically, he discussed how marination fits into the hibachi process, since marinating mistakes can ruin a piece of steak steaks.
Shockingly for marinade-lovers, Chef Steve admitted that he prefers not to marinate hibachi steak at all. Instead, he uses common seasonings to bring out the delicious taste. "I season it simply with salt and pepper to let the natural flavor of the steak do the work," he revealed. "Then I finish it with a glaze or sauce during cooking to enhance the flavor without overpowering it."
Use sauce to flavor hibachi steak instead of marinade
Hibachi and teriyaki are sometimes confused, but the two may be more intertwined than you would guess. Hibachi is a cooking method while teriyaki is a popular sauce, and the two go together like two peas in a pod. Since Chef Steve does not marinate his hibachi steaks, he turns to sauce to add flavor. "Teriyaki, soy sauce, and garlic butter are my go-to sauces for hibachi steak," he told Chowhound exclusively. "They balance sweetness and richness — which complements the seared meat and vegetables without overwhelming them." Some people use a mixture of teriyaki and soy sauce as the respective sweet and salty tastes balance out.
While those options are the best sauces for hibachi steak, there are a few to avoid. Chef Steve recommends not using spicy sauces with hibachi steak as it may ruin the group experience. "I'd avoid using sriracha or other spicy sauces during cooking," he said. "It's better to let guests control the heat themselves. You can always add spice, but it's hard to take it away once it's cooked in."
For the perfect hibachi steak dinner, it's best to skip the marinade and opt for a basic sauce to ensure your hibachi steak is not overpowered. While this is professional advice, there's no law against using a marinade on your hibachi steak if your heart is set on the idea. To marinate your steak without ruining it, don't overcomplicate your marinade and stick to simple ingredients like teriyaki sauce, garlic, and honey, and opt for a soak between 30 minutes and a few hours.