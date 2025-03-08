Hibachi Vs Teriyaki: What's The Difference?

Japanese cuisine has long been commonly enjoyed in the U.S. Sushi has been served in Los Angeles since the 1960s, while ramen arrived in the 1970s and drastically boomed in the 21st century. As a result, American diners have become well-versed in the Asian nation's culinary terms, but confusion still strikes –– like with hibachi and teriyaki.

After all, both food styles are commonly found stateside and evoke associations of comforting, casual experiences. Say "hibachi" and you'll expect a show: A chef flipping ingredients, impressively chopping, and serving with a flair. Meanwhile, teriyaki alludes to a delicious weeknight meal, with its namesake sauce deliciously covering a protein. However, such common associations aren't actually accurate in Japan, and there's more to untangle between the two styles.

In Japan, hibachi actually refers to a charcoal-based cooking method using a small, cylindrical grill. And while teriyaki sauce also exists in Japan, this category of dishes became a popular export abroad, evolving into new renditions. So if you walk into a traditional Japanese restaurant, you'll want to note their nuances and regional distinctions.