Hibachi Vs Teriyaki: What's The Difference?
Japanese cuisine has long been commonly enjoyed in the U.S. Sushi has been served in Los Angeles since the 1960s, while ramen arrived in the 1970s and drastically boomed in the 21st century. As a result, American diners have become well-versed in the Asian nation's culinary terms, but confusion still strikes –– like with hibachi and teriyaki.
After all, both food styles are commonly found stateside and evoke associations of comforting, casual experiences. Say "hibachi" and you'll expect a show: A chef flipping ingredients, impressively chopping, and serving with a flair. Meanwhile, teriyaki alludes to a delicious weeknight meal, with its namesake sauce deliciously covering a protein. However, such common associations aren't actually accurate in Japan, and there's more to untangle between the two styles.
In Japan, hibachi actually refers to a charcoal-based cooking method using a small, cylindrical grill. And while teriyaki sauce also exists in Japan, this category of dishes became a popular export abroad, evolving into new renditions. So if you walk into a traditional Japanese restaurant, you'll want to note their nuances and regional distinctions.
What is hibachi?
In Japan, hibachi is a small cylindrical charcoal grill that's traditionally found in homes. Its origin dates back to ancient times and carries a cultural significance. Originally, this vessel was used for heating rather than cooking. However, later, metal grates were placed on top, and food was grilled on the device. Today, hibachi grills are referred to interchangeably with shichirin grills, a charcoal cooking device that comes with its own production tradition.
Such vessels are used for yakiniku, a grilling style that bears a resemblance to Korean barbecue. This style of cuisine mainly involves meats butchered into small cuts; however, seafood like shrimp, as well as poultry and vegetables, can also be cooked on a hibachi grill. The vessel's design optimizes the process. Ample space for air circulation inside the grill minimizes smoke, while its round top enables easy sharing among three or four people.
Hibachi grills release toxic gases and require specifically-designed ventilation systems, which made them difficult to translate to the U.S. As a result, the term developed into a different form of cooking, with chefs grilling foods on top of a large griddle. Over time, more theatrics were integrated into the process, and the range of dishes encompassed everything from meats to fried rice, vegetable sides, and more.
What is teriyaki?
When we think of teriyaki, the sauce is what likely comes to mind first. Indeed, this cooking method is defined by this flavorful glaze, which externally coats foods with a tasty, caramelized sheen. It's created using varying combinations of sugar, soy sauce, mirin, or sake. Of course, you can also create a teriyaki sauce with as few as two ingredients. Regardless, the sauce lends a sweet, salty, and savory palate that melds with many foods.
Teriyaki is added at varying stages of preparation. It can be a marinade, a glaze applied amidst cooking, or a finishing sauce. And it works alongside diverse methods like searing, broiling, or grilling. The condiment got its start as a marinade used on fish, effectively proving its durability. It then subsequently spread to other proteins, most famously paired with chicken in the U.S., but also used alongside fish, beef, and occasionally vegetables.
Teriyaki's simplicity and malleability have made it one of Japan's most notable culinary experts. The preparation style became especially popular on the West coast, with teriyaki becoming one of Seattle's signature dishes. As its consumption evolved, teriyaki has taken on a wide array of recipes. You can find teriyaki-flavored skewers prepared in the yakitori style, as well as pan-seared recipes where the sauce is poured in towards the end. Regardless of the cooking method, the aim is delicious caramelization. You can expect a mouth-watering, golden-brown sheen, matched with a mouthwateringly sweet and salty flavor.
Both foods drastically evolved after foreign export
To English speakers, the two terms may sound similar, but the associated foods are dissimilar. Hibachi is a type of grill, while teriyaki is a sauce-based technique. The foods are served in different contexts, with both Japanese and American hibachi involving a designated dining experience, while teriyaki is associated with more casual consumption.
However, teriyaki and hibachi both share popularity in American dining. Both food types have been altered after arrival from abroad, transforming into new creations. American hibachi doesn't even involve the charcoal grill. It has shifted to allude to theatrical griddle-top preparation. In Japan, cooking on such a smooth grill top is instead known as teppanyaki, and it only overlaps with hibachi by way of its smoky flavors and accompanying yakiniku sauce. American hibachi involves dishes like noodles and fried rice, which would be impossible to cook on the original grill.
Teriyaki's evolution isn't as radical, but there are, nevertheless, notable differences. For one, teriyaki in Japan refers to a glazing technique, while in America, it's a dish. Furthermore, the composition of teriyaki altered abroad. Japanese immigrants first brought the preparation style to Hawaii, where teriyaki integrated local additions like pineapple and brown sugar. Later, teriyaki became popular in Seattle, often served out of Korean-owned restaurants. Here, the sauce took on a bulgogi-like influence, with ginger and garlic mixed in, and application as a marinade rather than glaze. Served in a bento box alongside rice, it's undoubtedly a deviation from its Japanese origins.