5 Classic Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches You Can Still Order Today

There's a lot of choices out there when it comes to fast food chicken sandwiches. We've already tried and ranked 10 fast food chicken sandwiches; some are modern inventions, while others are tried and true classics. At the end of the day, one thing is clear: Fast food chicken sandwiches are here to stay.

Although fast food chicken sandwiches are commonplace nowadays, that wasn't always the case. Many fast food chains didn't start implementing chicken sandwiches until the late '70s and early '80s. Quite a few of the first fast food chicken sandwiches ever invented are still out there, featured at major chains like Chick-fil-A, KFC, McDonald's, and more.

Many of us have eaten these classic fast food chicken sandwiches without realizing just how long these menu items have actually been around. It just goes to show that sometimes you really can't beat a simple, delicious chicken sandwich. Fast food chains know this, which is why these five classic fast food chicken sandwiches are still popular to this day.